Prologis Inc (PLD) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 30.01x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for PLD is 923.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.16% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of PLD was 4.39M shares.

PLD stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) has surged by 2.43% when compared to previous closing price of $107.12, but the company has seen a 0.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that MEXICO CITY, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FIBRA Prologis (BMV:FIBRAPL 14), a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico, declared today a cash distribution of Ps. 1,117.2 million (US$60.2 million), or Ps.

PLD’s Market Performance

Prologis Inc (PLD) has experienced a 0.49% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.88% rise in the past month, and a 6.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for PLD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.34% for PLD stock, with a simple moving average of -1.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLD

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLD reach a price target of $97. The rating they have provided for PLD stocks is “Sector Underperform” according to the report published on April 07th, 2025.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to PLD, setting the target price at $123 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

PLD Trading at 1.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +4.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLD rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.27. In addition, Prologis Inc saw -8.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLD starting from Ghazal Joseph, who sold 10,997 shares at the price of $118.74 back on Feb 05 ’25. After this action, Ghazal Joseph now owns 7,977 shares of Prologis Inc, valued at $1,305,784 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.51% for the present operating margin

0.68% for the gross margin

The net margin for Prologis Inc stands at 0.4%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 7.01%, with 3.61% for asset returns.

Based on Prologis Inc (PLD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.62. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $7.53 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.76. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Prologis Inc (PLD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.