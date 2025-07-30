PodcastOne Inc (PODC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of PodcastOne Inc (NASDAQ: PODC) has dropped by -13.96% compared to previous close of $1.87. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -15.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-03 that PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC ) Q4 2025 Results Conference Call July 3, 2025 11:30 AM ET Company Participants Kit Gray – Co-Founder & President Ryan Carhart – CFO, Principal Accounting Officer, Treasurer & Secretary Steve Lehman – Corporate Participant Conference Call Participants Leo Federico Carpio – Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC, Research Division Sean Patrick McGowan – ROTH Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division Ryan Carhart Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by.

Is It Worth Investing in PodcastOne Inc (NASDAQ: PODC) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of -0.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PODC is 3.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.57% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of PODC was 64.16K shares.

PODC’s Market Performance

PODC’s stock has seen a -15.26% decrease for the week, with a -30.00% drop in the past month and a -10.06% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.06% for PodcastOne Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.68% for PODC’s stock, with a -16.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PODC Trading at -22.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PODC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.28%, as shares sank -33.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PODC fell by -15.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1096. In addition, PodcastOne Inc saw 3.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PODC starting from MERRIMAN D JONATHAN, who purchased 5,200 shares at the price of $1.51 back on Mar 31 ’25. After this action, MERRIMAN D JONATHAN now owns 215,579 shares of PodcastOne Inc, valued at $7,852 using the latest closing price.

MERRIMAN D JONATHAN, the Director of PodcastOne Inc, purchased 4,500 shares at $1.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28 ’25, which means that MERRIMAN D JONATHAN is holding 210,379 shares at $6,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PODC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.12% for the present operating margin

0.08% for the gross margin

The net margin for PodcastOne Inc stands at -0.12%. The total capital return value is set at -0.41%. Equity return is now at value -39.21%, with -27.24% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-6.15 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.8. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.95for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, PodcastOne Inc (PODC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.