Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ: PEGA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24x compared to its average ratio. PEGA has 36-month beta value of 1.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PEGA is 88.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PEGA on July 30, 2025 was 2.08M shares.

PEGA stock’s latest price update

Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ: PEGA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.73% in relation to its previous close of $59.95. However, the company has experienced a 18.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-28 that Valuations are stretched across the market, so I’m rotating into overlooked small/mid-cap value names like Pegasystems (PEGA). Pegasystems’ pivot to AI/automation is driving strong annual contract value (ACV) and backlog growth, creating high revenue visibility and supporting my bullish stance. The company boasts a large and expanding total addressable market (TAM), impressive free cash flow gains, and active share buybacks, signaling undervaluation and management confidence.

PEGA’s Market Performance

Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) has seen a 18.60% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.26% gain in the past month and a 32.57% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.92% for PEGA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.45% for PEGA stock, with a simple moving average of 33.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEGA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEGA stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for PEGA by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for PEGA in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $118 based on the research report published on January 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEGA reach a price target of $84, previously predicting the price at $68. The rating they have provided for PEGA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 01st, 2024.

PEGA Trading at 16.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.22% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares surge +11.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEGA rose by +18.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.71. In addition, Pegasystems Inc saw 75.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEGA starting from KOUNINIS EFSTATHIOS A, who sold 582 shares at the price of $59.65 back on Jul 28 ’25. After this action, KOUNINIS EFSTATHIOS A now owns 0 shares of Pegasystems Inc, valued at $34,716 using the latest closing price.

Akgonul Rifat Kerim, the Chief Product Officer of Pegasystems Inc, sold 9,879 shares at $57.82 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24 ’25, which means that Akgonul Rifat Kerim is holding 78,560 shares at $571,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.75% for the gross margin

The net margin for Pegasystems Inc stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.38%. Equity return is now at value 41.55%, with 15.39% for asset returns.

Based on Pegasystems Inc (PEGA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 6.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 61.89.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $167.06 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.77for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.