Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK): A Technical Analysis

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56x compared to its average ratio. PK has 36-month beta value of 1.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PK is 194.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PK on July 30, 2025 was 4.12M shares.

PK stock’s latest price update

The stock of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK) has decreased by -1.26% when compared to last closing price of $11.15.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-18 that REITs had another month of recovery in June (+2.56% average total return), but despite back-to-back gains remain in negative territory YTD (-5.65%). Micro cap REITs (+7.19%) outperformed for the first time this year in June, while small caps (+2.99%), mid caps (+1.80%) and large caps (+0.03%) saw smaller gains. 63.87% of REIT securities had a positive total return in June.

PK’s Market Performance

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) has seen a -1.78% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.56% gain in the past month and a 9.44% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.08% for PK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.36% for PK’s stock, with a -9.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PK stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PK by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for PK in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on June 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PK reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for PK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 30th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to PK, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on April 30th of the current year.

PK Trading at 3.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +7.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PK fell by -1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.97. In addition, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc saw -21.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PK starting from ECKERT THOMAS D, who purchased 20,000 shares at the price of $11.75 back on Mar 04 ’25. After this action, ECKERT THOMAS D now owns 157,478 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, valued at $235,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 3.46%, with 1.40% for asset returns.

Based on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.91. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $594.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.64.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.