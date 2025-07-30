Ouster Inc (OUST) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Ouster Inc (NASDAQ: OUST) has seen a decline in its stock price by -10.47% in relation to its previous close of $25.93. However, the company has experienced a -15.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Ouster, Inc. (OUST) reached $23.22 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a -10.47% change compared to its last close.

Is It Worth Investing in Ouster Inc (NASDAQ: OUST) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.75. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for OUST is 48.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.81% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of OUST was 3.04M shares.

OUST’s Market Performance

The stock of Ouster Inc (OUST) has seen a -15.21% decrease in the past week, with a -3.67% drop in the past month, and a 199.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.70% for OUST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.36% for OUST stock, with a simple moving average of 94.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OUST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OUST stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for OUST by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for OUST in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $19 based on the research report published on June 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OUST reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for OUST stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 27th, 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to OUST, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

OUST Trading at 15.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OUST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.06%, as shares sank -4.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +106.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OUST fell by -15.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +270.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.61. In addition, Ouster Inc saw 73.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OUST starting from Chung Megan, who sold 2,828 shares at the price of $18.76 back on Jun 12 ’25. After this action, Chung Megan now owns 220,219 shares of Ouster Inc, valued at $53,066 using the latest closing price.

SPENCER DARIEN, the Chief Operating Officer of Ouster Inc, sold 3,226 shares at $18.76 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12 ’25, which means that SPENCER DARIEN is holding 364,406 shares at $60,533 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OUST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.87% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ouster Inc stands at -0.81%. The total capital return value is set at -0.56%. Equity return is now at value -56.81%, with -32.48% for asset returns.

Based on Ouster Inc (OUST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.73. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -94.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-79.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.92for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ouster Inc (OUST) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.