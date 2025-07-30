Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ: ORGN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.40% compared to its previous closing price of $0.73. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Origin Materials (“Origin”) (NASDAQ: ORGN, ORGNW), a technology company with a mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials, and Royal Hordijk Packaging (“Hordijk”), a leading Dutch producer of sustainable plastic packaging solutions, announced a strategic partnership to mass produce PET bottlecaps. Hordijk has more than 100 years of experience in packaging innovation, with a focus on sustainability and commitment to innovation in c.

Is It Worth Investing in Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ: ORGN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ORGN is 0.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ORGN is 137.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.18% of that float. On July 30, 2025, ORGN’s average trading volume was 1.19M shares.

ORGN’s Market Performance

ORGN stock saw an increase of 4.17% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 61.53% and a quarterly increase of 5.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.09% for Origin Materials Inc (ORGN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.29% for ORGN’s stock, with a -11.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORGN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ORGN by listing it as a “Underperform”. The predicted price for ORGN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1.50 based on the research report published on January 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORGN reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $1.35. The rating they have provided for ORGN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 16th, 2024.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to ORGN, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

ORGN Trading at 46.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.81%, as shares surge +60.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORGN rose by +4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6301. In addition, Origin Materials Inc saw -16.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORGN starting from Lee Joshua C., who sold 10,441 shares at the price of $0.85 back on Mar 05 ’25. After this action, Lee Joshua C. now owns 692,944 shares of Origin Materials Inc, valued at $8,926 using the latest closing price.

Bissell John, the CEO and Director of Origin Materials Inc, sold 20,828 shares at $0.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05 ’25, which means that Bissell John is holding 2,105,402 shares at $17,777 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.82% for the present operating margin

0.09% for the gross margin

The net margin for Origin Materials Inc stands at -3.22%. The total capital return value is set at -0.25%. Equity return is now at value -26.63%, with -24.13% for asset returns.

Based on Origin Materials Inc (ORGN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.62. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -279.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-71.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.