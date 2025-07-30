Option Care Health Inc (OPCH) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Option Care Health Inc (OPCH) has gone up by 1.18% for the week, with a -6.57% drop in the past month and a -8.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.18% for OPCH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.61% for OPCH stock, with a simple moving average of 1.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Option Care Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPCH) Right Now?

Option Care Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPCH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for OPCH is at 0.78. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for OPCH is 161.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.90% of that float. The average trading volume for OPCH on July 30, 2025 was 1.71M shares.

OPCH stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Option Care Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPCH) has surged by 1.21% when compared to previous closing price of $29.77, but the company has seen a 1.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-06-28 that There’s a strong case that healthcare is the most important sector in the stock market. These companies deliver innovative therapies and medical technologies that are often life-saving.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPCH stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OPCH by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for OPCH in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on April 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPCH reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for OPCH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to OPCH, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

OPCH Trading at -3.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -7.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPCH rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.31. In addition, Option Care Health Inc saw -2.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPCH starting from Bavaro Michael, who sold 30,996 shares at the price of $33.26 back on Feb 28 ’25. After this action, Bavaro Michael now owns 44,974 shares of Option Care Health Inc, valued at $1,030,843 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.2% for the gross margin

The net margin for Option Care Health Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.13%. Equity return is now at value 15.38%, with 6.52% for asset returns.

Based on Option Care Health Inc (OPCH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.91. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $407.65 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.88for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Option Care Health Inc (OPCH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.