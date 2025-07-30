Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (OHI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (NYSE: OHI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.28% compared to its previous closing price of $38.24. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-07-27 that The S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has a miserly dividend yield of just 1.2% today. The average healthcare stock has a yield of just under 1.8%.

Is It Worth Investing in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (NYSE: OHI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (NYSE: OHI) is above average at 24.52x. The 36-month beta value for OHI is also noteworthy at 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 9 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for OHI is 288.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.35% of that float. The average trading volume of OHI on July 30, 2025 was 2.60M shares.

OHI’s Market Performance

OHI stock saw an increase of 1.24% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.92% and a quarterly increase of 2.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.64% for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (OHI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.68% for OHI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OHI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OHI by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for OHI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $41 based on the research report published on July 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OHI reach a price target of $39, previously predicting the price at $41. The rating they have provided for OHI stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 27th, 2025.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Outperform” to OHI, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

OHI Trading at 5.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +6.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OHI rose by +1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.72. In addition, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc saw 9.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OHI starting from BOOTH DANIEL J, who sold 56,725 shares at the price of $40.25 back on Sep 27 ’24. After this action, BOOTH DANIEL J now owns 100,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc, valued at $2,283,181 using the latest closing price.

STEPHENSON ROBERT O, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc, sold 22,542 shares at $40.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27 ’24, which means that STEPHENSON ROBERT O is holding 183,076 shares at $905,963 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.63% for the present operating margin

0.99% for the gross margin

The net margin for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc stands at 0.41%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 10.53%, with 4.65% for asset returns.

Based on Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (OHI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.94. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $947.11 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In summary, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (OHI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.