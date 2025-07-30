Nextracker Inc (NXT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ: NXT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.73x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.30. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NXT is 145.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.43% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of NXT was 2.63M shares.

NXT stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ: NXT) has decreased by -0.78% when compared to last closing price of $65.41. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Nextracker (NXT) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.93 per share a year ago.

NXT’s Market Performance

Nextracker Inc (NXT) has seen a 4.51% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.28% gain in the past month and a 50.23% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.43% for NXT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.51% for NXT stock, with a simple moving average of 41.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXT stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for NXT by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for NXT in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $65 based on the research report published on July 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NXT reach a price target of $55, previously predicting the price at $47. The rating they have provided for NXT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 15th, 2025.

NXT Trading at 8.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +19.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXT rose by +4.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.70. In addition, Nextracker Inc saw 40.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXT starting from Wenger Howard, who sold 5,216 shares at the price of $65.00 back on Jul 03 ’25. After this action, Wenger Howard now owns 419,959 shares of Nextracker Inc, valued at $339,040 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22% for the present operating margin

0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for Nextracker Inc stands at 0.17%. The total capital return value is set at 0.3%. Equity return is now at value 39.33%, with 17.83% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $639.11 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nextracker Inc (NXT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.