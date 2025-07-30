Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NXDR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: NXDR)’s stock price has dropped by -3.19% in relation to previous closing price of $1.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: NXDR) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.21.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for NXDR is 208.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NXDR on July 30, 2025 was 2.22M shares.

NXDR’s Market Performance

NXDR stock saw an increase of -10.78% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.47% and a quarterly increase of 22.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.30% for Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NXDR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.05% for NXDR’s stock, with a -10.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXDR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for NXDR by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for NXDR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $2 based on the research report published on June 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NXDR reach a price target of $1.10. The rating they have provided for NXDR stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on May 13th, 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to NXDR, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

NXDR Trading at 10.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.31%, as shares surge +9.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXDR fell by -10.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7835. In addition, Nextdoor Holdings Inc saw -36.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXDR starting from Schwartz Sophia, who sold 15,000 shares at the price of $1.72 back on Mar 07 ’25. After this action, Schwartz Sophia now owns 267,445 shares of Nextdoor Holdings Inc, valued at $25,809 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.46% for the present operating margin

0.83% for the gross margin

The net margin for Nextdoor Holdings Inc stands at -0.37%. The total capital return value is set at -0.24%. Equity return is now at value -18.77%, with -16.27% for asset returns.

Based on Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NXDR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-117.74 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.79.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NXDR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.