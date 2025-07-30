Neo Concept International Group Holdings Ltd (NCI) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Neo Concept International Group Holdings Ltd (NCI) has gone up by 3.17% for the week, with a -12.96% drop in the past month and a 13.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.98% for NCI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.16% for NCI’s stock, with a -15.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Neo Concept International Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: NCI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Neo Concept International Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: NCI) is above average at 8.44x, Company’s 36-month beta value is -1.60.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NCI is 1.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NCI on July 30, 2025 was 87.43K shares.

NCI stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Neo Concept International Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: NCI) has jumped by 6.44% compared to previous close of $2.02. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-02 that HONG KONG, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: NCI) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has successfully regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) as of July 1, 2025 – well ahead of the final deadline.

NCI Trading at 4.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.74%, as shares sank -8.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCI rose by +3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.15. In addition, Neo Concept International Group Holdings Ltd saw -23.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.21% for the gross margin

The net margin for Neo Concept International Group Holdings Ltd stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $18.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at 36.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Neo Concept International Group Holdings Ltd (NCI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.