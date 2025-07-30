Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) has seen a -1.98% decrease in the past week, with a 6.70% gain in the past month, and a -10.72% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.99% for TAP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.17% for TAP’s stock, with a -10.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) Right Now?

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for TAP is at 0.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 15 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for TAP is 166.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.55% of that float. The average trading volume for TAP on July 30, 2025 was 2.60M shares.

TAP stock's latest price update

Analysts’ Opinion of TAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TAP by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for TAP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $50 based on the research report published on June 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TAP reach a price target of $86.90. The rating they have provided for TAP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 02nd, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to TAP, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on February 05th of the current year.

TAP Trading at -0.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +5.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAP fell by -1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.03. In addition, Molson Coors Beverage Company saw -6.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TAP starting from Molson Geoffrey E., who sold 1,333 shares at the price of $56.29 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Molson Geoffrey E. now owns 27,595 shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company, valued at $75,036 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.38% for the gross margin

The net margin for Molson Coors Beverage Company stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 7.90%, with 3.98% for asset returns.

Based on Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.48. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 29.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.75 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.47for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.