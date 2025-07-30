Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE: MOH) has decreased by -1.90% when compared to last closing price of $164.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.83% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

Is It Worth Investing in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE: MOH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE: MOH) is 7.94x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MOH is 0.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 11 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MOH is 53.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.01% of that float. On July 30, 2025, MOH’s average trading volume was 1.06M shares.

MOH’s Market Performance

MOH’s stock has seen a -10.83% decrease for the week, with a -45.78% drop in the past month and a -49.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.51% for Molina Healthcare Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.72% for MOH’s stock, with a -45.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOH stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for MOH by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for MOH in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $180 based on the research report published on July 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MOH reach a price target of $210. The rating they have provided for MOH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 25th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to MOH, setting the target price at $364 in the report published on June 09th of the current year.

MOH Trading at -38.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.66%, as shares sank -45.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOH fell by -10.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $208.43. In addition, Molina Healthcare Inc saw -50.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOH starting from WOLF DALE B, who sold 1,500 shares at the price of $322.89 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, WOLF DALE B now owns 14,209 shares of Molina Healthcare Inc, valued at $484,328 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.05% for the gross margin

The net margin for Molina Healthcare Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.2%. Equity return is now at value 23.93%, with 7.20% for asset returns.

Based on Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.77. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.89 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.