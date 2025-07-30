Marti Technologies Inc (MRT) Stock Sees a-14.18% Decrease

The stock of Marti Technologies Inc (MRT) has seen a -16.36% decrease in the past week, with a -19.16% drop in the past month, and a -27.22% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.14% for MRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.99% for MRT’s stock, with a -21.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marti Technologies Inc (AMEX: MRT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MRT is 0.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MRT is 26.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MRT on July 30, 2025 was 75.97K shares.

MRT stock’s latest price update

Marti Technologies Inc (AMEX: MRT)’s stock price has dropped by -14.18% in relation to previous closing price of $2.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -16.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that ISTANBUL–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marti Technologies, Inc. (“Marti” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: MRT), Türkiye’s leading mobility super app, announced today that it will initiate a corporate treasury strategy that incorporates the acquisition of certain crypto assets as part of a diversified approach to managing cash reserves. As part of this strategy, the Company will initially hold approximately 20% of its cash reserves in Bitcoin. The Company has the ability to increase its crypto asset holdin.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRT stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for MRT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for MRT in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $5 based on the research report published on May 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Roth Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRT reach a price target of $5.75. The rating they have provided for MRT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 05th, 2025.

MRT Trading at -18.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.86%, as shares sank -24.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRT fell by -16.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.84. In addition, Marti Technologies Inc saw 34.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.5% for the present operating margin

-0.15% for the gross margin

The net margin for Marti Technologies Inc stands at -3.96%. The total capital return value is set at -4.8%.

Based on Marti Technologies Inc (MRT), the company’s capital structure generated 5.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-56.62 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marti Technologies Inc (MRT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.