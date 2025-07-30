Make Informed Decisions with Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO) Stock Updates

In the past week, SHOO stock has gone down by -3.02%, with a monthly gain of 7.17% and a quarterly surge of 25.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.97% for Steven Madden Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.73% for SHOO’s stock, with a -21.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ: SHOO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ: SHOO) is above average at 11.35x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SHOO is 70.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SHOO on July 30, 2025 was 1.58M shares.

SHOO stock’s latest price update

Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ: SHOO)’s stock price has decreased by -2.50% compared to its previous closing price of $27.0. However, the company has seen a -3.02% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. invezz.com reported 2025-07-17 that Shares of Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) jumped 5% on Thursday after Citi upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target to $32.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHOO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SHOO by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SHOO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $32 based on the research report published on July 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHOO reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for SHOO stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on April 30th, 2025.

SHOO Trading at 4.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares surge +9.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOO fell by -3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.87. In addition, Steven Madden Ltd saw -38.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHOO starting from Reed Arian Simone, who sold 25 shares at the price of $23.20 back on May 09 ’25. After this action, Reed Arian Simone now owns 10,157 shares of Steven Madden Ltd, valued at $580 using the latest closing price.

KLIPPER MITCHELL S, the Director of Steven Madden Ltd, purchased 4,000 shares at $25.61 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that KLIPPER MITCHELL S is holding 28,649 shares at $102,438 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for Steven Madden Ltd stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.22%. Equity return is now at value 19.51%, with 12.15% for asset returns.

Based on Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $250.49 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.2for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.