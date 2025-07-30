Make Informed Decisions with EOG Resources, Inc (EOG) Stock Updates

The stock of EOG Resources, Inc (EOG) has seen a 4.43% increase in the past week, with a 1.95% gain in the past month, and a 7.89% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for EOG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.19% for EOG’s stock, with a 0.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) Right Now?

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for EOG is at 0.81. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 15 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EOG is 544.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.48% of that float. The average trading volume for EOG on July 30, 2025 was 3.76M shares.

EOG stock’s latest price update

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.23% in relation to its previous close of $121.65. However, the company has experienced a 4.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that EOG and OXY are both operators in the oil and gas industry, having a strong presence in the Permian Basin.

Analysts’ Opinion of EOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EOG stocks, with Roth Capital repeating the rating for EOG by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for EOG in the upcoming period, according to Roth Capital is $134 based on the research report published on July 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EOG reach a price target of $137. The rating they have provided for EOG stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on June 17th, 2025.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to EOG, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on March 25th of the current year.

EOG Trading at 4.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +2.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EOG rose by +4.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.51. In addition, EOG Resources, Inc saw -3.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Leitzell Jeffrey R., the EVP & COO of EOG Resources, Inc, sold 3,951 shares at $119.65 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30 ’25, which means that Leitzell Jeffrey R. is holding 45,739 shares at $472,737 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.33% for the present operating margin

0.69% for the gross margin

The net margin for EOG Resources, Inc stands at 0.26%. The total capital return value is set at 0.18%. Equity return is now at value 20.90%, with 13.24% for asset returns.

Based on EOG Resources, Inc (EOG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 51.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $12.54 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.93for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EOG Resources, Inc (EOG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.