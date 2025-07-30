Magic Empire Global Ltd (MEGL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Magic Empire Global Ltd (NASDAQ: MEGL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -17.38% compared to its previous closing price of $1.75. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-03-04 that Hong Kong, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) (“MEGL”, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the bid price deficiency concern raised by Nasdaq has been successfully resolved.

Is It Worth Investing in Magic Empire Global Ltd (NASDAQ: MEGL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MEGL is at 2.82.

The public float for MEGL is 2.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.28% of that float. The average trading volume for MEGL on July 30, 2025 was 1.96M shares.

MEGL’s Market Performance

MEGL’s stock has seen a -5.84% decrease for the week, with a -8.23% drop in the past month and a 9.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.62% for Magic Empire Global Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.42% for MEGL’s stock, with a -17.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MEGL Trading at -5.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.40%, as shares sank -7.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEGL fell by -5.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5833. In addition, Magic Empire Global Ltd saw -33.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MEGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.8% for the present operating margin

-0.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for Magic Empire Global Ltd stands at -0.37%. The total capital return value is set at -0.08%. Equity return is now at value -3.59%, with -3.45% for asset returns.

Based on Magic Empire Global Ltd (MEGL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -167.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-2.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at 47.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.7for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 36.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Magic Empire Global Ltd (MEGL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.