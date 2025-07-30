Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.29% in comparison to its previous close of $421.34, however, the company has experienced a 2.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $LMT–LMT Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Lockheed Martin Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit with the Schall Law Firm.

Is It Worth Investing in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT) Right Now?

Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.65x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 13 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for LMT is 233.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of LMT was 1.67M shares.

LMT’s Market Performance

The stock of Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) has seen a 2.29% increase in the past week, with a -8.39% drop in the past month, and a -11.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for LMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.05% for LMT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMT stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for LMT by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for LMT in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $440 based on the research report published on July 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LMT reach a price target of $480. The rating they have provided for LMT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 10th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to LMT, setting the target price at $575 in the report published on April 16th of the current year.

LMT Trading at -9.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -9.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMT rose by +2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $452.01. In addition, Lockheed Martin Corp saw -19.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMT starting from Paul Harry Edward III, who sold 707 shares at the price of $442.61 back on Feb 26 ’25. After this action, Paul Harry Edward III now owns 2,278 shares of Lockheed Martin Corp, valued at $312,923 using the latest closing price.

Lightfoot Robert M JR, the President Space of Lockheed Martin Corp, sold 3,213 shares at $442.42 during a trade that took place back on Feb 26 ’25, which means that Lightfoot Robert M JR is holding 2,000 shares at $1,421,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.08% for the gross margin

The net margin for Lockheed Martin Corp stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.17%. Equity return is now at value 73.06%, with 7.38% for asset returns.

Based on Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.63. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $8.82 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.95for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.