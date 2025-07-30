Liminatus Pharma Inc (LIMN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LIMN is 0.51.

The public float for LIMN is 11.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LIMN on July 30, 2025 was 566.46K shares.

LIMN stock’s latest price update

Liminatus Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LIMN)’s stock price has gone decline by -17.20% in comparison to its previous close of $8.08, however, the company has experienced a 15.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that Liminatus Identifies BNB Coin as Its Primary Strategic Target for Digital Asset Allocation, with Plans to Aggressively Accumulate and Hold Up to $500 Million for Long-Term Strategic Value Liminatus Identifies BNB Coin as Its Primary Strategic Target for Digital Asset Allocation, with Plans to Aggressively Accumulate and Hold Up to $500 Million for Long-Term Strategic Value

LIMN’s Market Performance

Liminatus Pharma Inc (LIMN) has experienced a 15.74% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -29.43% drop in the past month, and a 25.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.74% for LIMN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.36% for LIMN’s stock, with a -35.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LIMN Trading at -35.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.64%, as shares sank -40.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIMN rose by +15.74%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.92. In addition, Liminatus Pharma Inc saw -35.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LIMN

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Liminatus Pharma Inc (LIMN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.