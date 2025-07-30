Lemonade Inc (LMND) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LMND is 2.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 3 as “sell”.

The public float for LMND is 58.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 30.30% of that float. On July 30, 2025, LMND’s average trading volume was 2.33M shares.

LMND stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND) has dropped by -6.04% compared to previous close of $38.88. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Lemonade (LMND) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

LMND’s Market Performance

Lemonade Inc (LMND) has seen a -11.40% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.15% decline in the past month and a 23.75% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.64% for LMND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.19% for LMND’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMND stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LMND by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for LMND in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $24 based on the research report published on April 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LMND reach a price target of $42, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for LMND stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 20th, 2024.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to LMND, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on January 10th of the previous year.

LMND Trading at -6.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares sank -16.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMND fell by -11.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +132.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.67. In addition, Lemonade Inc saw 60.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMND starting from BIXBY TIMOTHY E, who sold 6,000 shares at the price of $42.50 back on Jul 18 ’25. After this action, BIXBY TIMOTHY E now owns 263,393 shares of Lemonade Inc, valued at $255,000 using the latest closing price.

BIXBY TIMOTHY E, the Chief Financial Officer of Lemonade Inc, sold 1,000 shares at $42.70 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21 ’25, which means that BIXBY TIMOTHY E is holding 263,393 shares at $42,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.54% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Lemonade Inc stands at -0.53%. The total capital return value is set at -0.14%. Equity return is now at value -35.57%, with -16.20% for asset returns.

Based on Lemonade Inc (LMND), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-183.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.92. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lemonade Inc (LMND) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.