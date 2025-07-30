KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE: KKR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.46x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KKR is 1.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 9 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for KKR is 683.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KKR on July 30, 2025 was 3.76M shares.

KKR stock’s latest price update

KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE: KKR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.76% compared to its previous closing price of $152.15. However, the company has seen a 4.16% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KKR Launches Tender Offer for Topcon.

KKR’s Market Performance

KKR’s stock has risen by 4.16% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.44% and a quarterly rise of 32.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.40% for KKR & Co. Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.64% for KKR stock, with a simple moving average of 11.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KKR

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KKR reach a price target of $142. The rating they have provided for KKR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 09th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to KKR, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on May 14th of the current year.

KKR Trading at 14.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +13.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KKR rose by +4.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.93. In addition, KKR & Co. Inc saw 29.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KKR starting from KKR Group Partnership L.P., who sold 2,100,000 shares at the price of $21.15 back on Jun 24 ’25. After this action, KKR Group Partnership L.P. now owns 77,096,337 shares of KKR & Co. Inc, valued at $44,418,990 using the latest closing price.

KKR Group Partnership L.P., the 10% Owner of KKR & Co. Inc, sold 13,288,101 shares at $21.15 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12 ’25, which means that KKR Group Partnership L.P. is holding 79,671,883 shares at $281,068,584 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.18% for the gross margin

The net margin for KKR & Co. Inc stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at -0.0%. Equity return is now at value 9.03%, with 0.62% for asset returns.

Based on KKR & Co. Inc (KKR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.85. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $9.17 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.14for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.