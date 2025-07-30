Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Plc (KNSA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Plc (NASDAQ: KNSA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 738.93x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for KNSA is at 0.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for KNSA is 40.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.26% of that float. The average trading volume for KNSA on July 30, 2025 was 777.62K shares.

The stock price of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Plc (NASDAQ: KNSA) has jumped by 12.32% compared to previous close of $27.04. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-29 that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA ) Q2 2025 Earnings Call July 29, 2025 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Jonathan Kirshenbaum – Investor Relations Officer Mark A. Ragosa – Senior VP & CFO Ross Michael Moat – Executive VP & Chief Commercial Officer Sanj K.

KNSA’s Market Performance

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Plc (KNSA) has seen a 9.88% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.31% gain in the past month and a 41.45% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.66% for KNSA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.36% for KNSA’s stock, with a 29.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNSA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KNSA by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for KNSA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $40 based on the research report published on March 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KNSA reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for KNSA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 13th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to KNSA, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

KNSA Trading at 8.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares surge +9.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNSA rose by +9.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.03. In addition, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Plc saw 17.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNSA starting from Tessari Eben, who sold 18,900 shares at the price of $28.72 back on Jul 14 ’25. After this action, Tessari Eben now owns 49,163 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Plc, valued at $542,808 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03% for the present operating margin

0.81% for the gross margin

The net margin for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Plc stands at -0.04%. The total capital return value is set at -0.03%. Equity return is now at value 1.03%, with 0.80% for asset returns.

Based on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Plc (KNSA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-45.62 million with net debt to EBITDA at 9.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.01for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.8. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Plc (KNSA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.