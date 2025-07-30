Kforce Inc (KFRC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Kforce Inc (NYSE: KFRC) has decreased by -18.27% when compared to last closing price of $46.91.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-28 that Kforce Inc. (NYSE:KFRC ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 28, 2025 5:00 PM ET Company Participants David M. Kelly – COO, Chief Administrative Officer & Corporate Secretary Jeffrey B.

Is It Worth Investing in Kforce Inc (NYSE: KFRC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kforce Inc (NYSE: KFRC) is above average at 16.21x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for KFRC is 17.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KFRC on July 30, 2025 was 161.78K shares.

KFRC’s Market Performance

KFRC stock saw a decrease of -13.67% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.14% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.70% for Kforce Inc (KFRC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.91% for KFRC’s stock, with a -23.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KFRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KFRC stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for KFRC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for KFRC in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $71 based on the research report published on October 15, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

KFRC Trading at -8.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KFRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares sank -6.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KFRC fell by -13.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.52. In addition, Kforce Inc saw -42.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KFRC starting from Brooks Derrick Dewan, who sold 490 shares at the price of $40.83 back on Jun 05 ’25. After this action, Brooks Derrick Dewan now owns 1,775 shares of Kforce Inc, valued at $20,007 using the latest closing price.

DUNKEL DAVID L, the Director of Kforce Inc, purchased 1,000 shares at $37.45 during a trade that took place back on May 07 ’25, which means that DUNKEL DAVID L is holding 521,329 shares at $37,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KFRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.27% for the gross margin

The net margin for Kforce Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.23%. Equity return is now at value 29.14%, with 11.91% for asset returns.

Based on Kforce Inc (KFRC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 24.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $75.64 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kforce Inc (KFRC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.