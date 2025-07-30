Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (IRWD) Stock: A 15.09% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) has seen a 14.10% increase in the past week, with a 21.77% gain in the past month, and a -8.29% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.52% for IRWD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.09% for IRWD’s stock, with a -59.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IRWD) Right Now?

IRWD has 36-month beta value of 0.35. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for IRWD is 155.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IRWD on July 30, 2025 was 2.30M shares.

IRWD stock’s latest price update

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IRWD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.40% compared to its previous closing price of $0.8. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-06-06 that Ironwood (IRWD) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of IRWD

Leerink Partners gave a rating of “Market Perform” to IRWD, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

IRWD Trading at 27.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.59%, as shares surge +24.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRWD rose by +14.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7733. In addition, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -86.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRWD starting from MCCOURT Thomas A, who sold 13,353 shares at the price of $0.58 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, MCCOURT Thomas A now owns 1,147,281 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $7,745 using the latest closing price.

Gaskins Tammi L, the Chief Commercial Officer of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, sold 2,563 shares at $0.58 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Gaskins Tammi L is holding 242,596 shares at $1,487 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.2%.

Based on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD), the company’s capital structure generated 2.26 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.79. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $100.24 million with net debt to EBITDA at 8.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.