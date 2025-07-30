Intercont (Cayman) Ltd (NCT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Intercont (Cayman) Ltd (NASDAQ: NCT)’s stock price has gone decline by -14.67% in comparison to its previous close of $4.09, however, the company has experienced a -6.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-15 that HONG KONG, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intercont (Cayman) Limited (“Intercont” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NCT), a global shipping enterprise with plans for seaborne pulping operations, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended December 31, 2024. All amounts below are in U.S. dollars.

Is It Worth Investing in Intercont (Cayman) Ltd (NASDAQ: NCT) Right Now?

The public float for NCT is 4.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NCT on July 30, 2025 was 46.68K shares.

NCT’s Market Performance

NCT stock saw a decrease of -6.13% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.59% and a quarterly a decrease of -22.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.61% for Intercont (Cayman) Ltd (NCT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.06% for NCT’s stock, with a -21.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NCT Trading at -12.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.83%, as shares surge +5.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.18% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for NCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercont (Cayman) Ltd stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.17%.

Based on Intercont (Cayman) Ltd (NCT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.71 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.41. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $12.39 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.82. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.83for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Intercont (Cayman) Ltd (NCT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.