Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd (INDO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd (AMEX: INDO) has increased by 8.93% when compared to last closing price of $2.8. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-23 that Drilling part of company’s continuing plans to drill a total of 18 wells at the 63,000 acre Kruh Block

Is It Worth Investing in Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd (AMEX: INDO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for INDO is also noteworthy at -0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for INDO is 8.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.95% of that float. The average trading volume of INDO on July 30, 2025 was 2.99M shares.

INDO’s Market Performance

INDO’s stock has seen a 10.91% increase for the week, with a -2.24% drop in the past month and a 32.61% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.09% for Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.76% for INDO’s stock, with a 2.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INDO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INDO stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for INDO by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for INDO in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $15 based on the research report published on June 24, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

Noble Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INDO reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for INDO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 25th, 2021.

INDO Trading at -0.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares surge +2.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDO rose by +10.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.91. In addition, Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd saw 41.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.17% for the present operating margin

0.1% for the gross margin

The net margin for Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd stands at -1.14%. The total capital return value is set at -0.13%. Equity return is now at value -38.59%, with -32.01% for asset returns.

Based on Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd (INDO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-4.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.56for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.

Conclusion

In summary, Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd (INDO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.