Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Is It Worth Investing in Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ: INDI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for INDI is also noteworthy at 2.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for INDI is 189.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 28.39% of that float. The average trading volume of INDI on July 30, 2025 was 3.97M shares.

INDI’s Market Performance

INDI’s stock has seen a -4.88% decrease for the week, with a 12.36% rise in the past month and a 103.48% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.20% for Indie Semiconductor Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.17% for INDI stock, with a simple moving average of 19.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INDI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for INDI by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for INDI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $4.50 based on the research report published on January 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INDI reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for INDI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2024.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to INDI, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on February 14th of the previous year.

INDI Trading at 18.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%, as shares surge +14.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDI fell by -4.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.10. In addition, Indie Semiconductor Inc saw -32.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INDI starting from Wittmann Michael, who sold 4,532 shares at the price of $3.64 back on Jul 02 ’25. After this action, Wittmann Michael now owns 109,630 shares of Indie Semiconductor Inc, valued at $16,496 using the latest closing price.

Parekh Sonalee Elizabeth, the Director of Indie Semiconductor Inc, sold 11,841 shares at $3.42 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16 ’25, which means that Parekh Sonalee Elizabeth is holding 119,857 shares at $40,496 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.73% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for Indie Semiconductor Inc stands at -0.62%. The total capital return value is set at -0.19%. Equity return is now at value -32.43%, with -15.88% for asset returns.

Based on Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.63. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -13.83.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-93.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.