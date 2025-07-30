Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.89% compared to its previous closing price of $3.64. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-07 that Strategic Expansion Anchors HUBC’s Platform at the Intersection of Confidential AI, Cybersecurity, and the Decentralized Economy Strategic Expansion Anchors HUBC’s Platform at the Intersection of Confidential AI, Cybersecurity, and the Decentralized Economy

Is It Worth Investing in Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is -0.86.

The public float for HUBC is 3.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 37.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HUBC on July 30, 2025 was 959.68K shares.

HUBC’s Market Performance

HUBC’s stock has seen a -6.76% decrease for the week, with a 106.19% rise in the past month and a 65.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.49% for Hub Cyber Security Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.69% for HUBC’s stock, with a -13.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HUBC Trading at 54.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.81%, as shares surge +108.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC fell by -6.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.08. In addition, Hub Cyber Security Ltd saw -45.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.12% for the present operating margin

0.14% for the gross margin

The net margin for Hub Cyber Security Ltd stands at -1.39%. The total capital return value is set at 0.59%.

Based on Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC), the company’s capital structure generated -1.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.52.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-23.63 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.