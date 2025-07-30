Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE: HWM) has increased by 0.53% when compared to last closing price of $188.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Board of Directors of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) declared (a) a dividend of 12 cents per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company, to be paid on August 25, 2025 to the holders of record of the Common Stock at the close of business on August 8, 2025; and (b) a dividend of 93.75 cents per share on the outstanding $3.75 Cumulative Preferred Stock (“Class A Stock”) of the Company, to be paid on October 1, 2025 to the holders of record of the Class A Stock at the close of business on September 12, 2025. About Howmet Aerospace Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries.

Is It Worth Investing in Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE: HWM) Right Now?

Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE: HWM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68x compared to its average ratio. HWM has 36-month beta value of 1.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HWM is 399.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HWM on July 30, 2025 was 3.18M shares.

HWM’s Market Performance

The stock of Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) has seen a 3.18% increase in the past week, with a 2.31% rise in the past month, and a 38.74% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for HWM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.91% for HWM’s stock, with a 38.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HWM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HWM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HWM by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for HWM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $118 based on the research report published on April 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to HWM, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

HWM Trading at 7.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HWM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HWM rose by +3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $183.82. In addition, Howmet Aerospace Inc saw 129.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HWM starting from Marchuk Neil Edward, who sold 30,000 shares at the price of $158.53 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Marchuk Neil Edward now owns 131,859 shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc, valued at $4,756,017 using the latest closing price.

PLANT JOHN C, the Executive Chairman & CEO of Howmet Aerospace Inc, sold 800,000 shares at $156.96 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that PLANT JOHN C is holding 236,544 shares at $125,570,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HWM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24% for the present operating margin

0.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for Howmet Aerospace Inc stands at 0.17%. The total capital return value is set at 0.19%. Equity return is now at value 28.29%, with 11.86% for asset returns.

Based on Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.39. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.73. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.84 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.38for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.7. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.