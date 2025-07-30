Herc Holdings Inc (HRI) Stock Experiences -6.01% Monthly Change

The stock of Herc Holdings Inc (HRI) has seen a -7.59% decrease in the past week, with a -6.01% drop in the past month, and a 11.25% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.55% for HRI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.40% for HRI’s stock, with a -23.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRI) Right Now?

Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 143.28x compared to its average ratio. HRI has 36-month beta value of 1.89. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HRI is 32.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HRI on July 30, 2025 was 498.55K shares.

HRI stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRI) has dropped by -17.53% compared to previous close of $149.88. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-29 that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Aaron D. Birnbaum – Senior VP & COO Lawrence H.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HRI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for HRI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $165 based on the research report published on March 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HRI reach a price target of $155. The rating they have provided for HRI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 07th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to HRI, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

HRI Trading at -4.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%, as shares sank -6.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRI fell by -7.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.52. In addition, Herc Holdings Inc saw -20.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Silber Lawrence Harris, the President & CEO of Herc Holdings Inc, sold 45,816 shares at $237.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06 ’24, which means that Silber Lawrence Harris is holding 167,566 shares at $10,877,199 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.24% for the gross margin

The net margin for Herc Holdings Inc stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 1.41%, with 0.21% for asset returns.

Based on Herc Holdings Inc (HRI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.43. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.8. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.45.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.36 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Herc Holdings Inc (HRI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.