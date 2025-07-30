Helmerich & Payne, Inc (HP) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Helmerich & Payne, Inc (HP) has seen a 8.16% increase in the past week, with a 11.88% gain in the past month, and a -13.07% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.62% for HP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.63% for HP stock, with a simple moving average of -33.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Helmerich & Payne, Inc (NYSE: HP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Helmerich & Payne, Inc (NYSE: HP) is 7.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HP is 0.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 12 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for HP is 95.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.29% of that float. On July 30, 2025, HP’s average trading volume was 2.20M shares.

HP stock’s latest price update

Helmerich & Payne, Inc (NYSE: HP)’s stock price has decreased by -1.54% compared to its previous closing price of $17.5. However, the company has seen a 8.16% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-25 that Graham All Star Value (GASV) strategy identifies top dividend ‘dogs’ offering high yield and fair pricing, using YCharts’ large cap value and Ben Graham screens. Analyst projections suggest the top ten GASV stocks could deliver average net gains of 27.55% by July 2026, with moderate risk. Sixteen of the twenty-one lowest-priced, ‘safer’ GASV dividend stocks are currently buyable, with dividends exceeding share price for ideal picks.

Analysts’ Opinion of HP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HP stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for HP by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for HP in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $20 based on the research report published on July 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HP reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for HP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 19th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to HP, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on March 27th of the current year.

HP Trading at 4.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares surge +13.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HP rose by +8.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.47. In addition, Helmerich & Payne, Inc saw -57.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HP starting from Foutch Randy A, who purchased 3,800 shares at the price of $26.25 back on Feb 18 ’25. After this action, Foutch Randy A now owns 30,624 shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc, valued at $99,750 using the latest closing price.

Chariag Belgacem, the Director of Helmerich & Payne, Inc, purchased 37,356 shares at $27.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10 ’25, which means that Chariag Belgacem is holding 54,606 shares at $1,011,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.22% for the gross margin

The net margin for Helmerich & Payne, Inc stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 7.57%, with 3.72% for asset returns.

Based on Helmerich & Payne, Inc (HP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 85.94. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $907.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.5. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.92for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Helmerich & Payne, Inc (HP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.