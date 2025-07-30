Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: HR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.15% compared to its previous closing price of $15.66. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-14 that NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today announced that on Thursday, July 31, 2025, after the market closes, it is scheduled to report results for the second quarter of 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: HR) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.87. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for HR is 347.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.47% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of HR was 3.67M shares.

HR’s Market Performance

HR’s stock has seen a -4.58% decrease for the week, with a 0.51% rise in the past month and a 1.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.44% for HR’s stock, with a -3.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HR stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for HR by listing it as a “Underperform”. The predicted price for HR in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $16 based on the research report published on January 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HR reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for HR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 02nd, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to HR, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on July 30th of the previous year.

HR Trading at 3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -0.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HR fell by -4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.07. In addition, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc saw -9.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HR starting from Bohjalian Thomas N, who purchased 2,500 shares at the price of $14.71 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, Bohjalian Thomas N now owns 56,502 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, valued at $36,775 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.47% for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc stands at -0.32%. The total capital return value is set at 0.0%. Equity return is now at value -6.83%, with -3.45% for asset returns.

Based on Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.99. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $711.56 million with net debt to EBITDA at 8.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.