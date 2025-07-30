HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: HDB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HDB is 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for HDB is 2.56B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HDB on July 30, 2025 was 2.12M shares.

HDB stock’s latest price update

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: HDB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.89% in relation to its previous close of $76.78. However, the company has experienced a -0.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-21 that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB ) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call July 19, 2025 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Sashidhar Jagdishan – MD, CEO & Director Srinivasan Vaidyanathan – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Abhishek Murarka – HSBC Global Investment Research Chintan Joshi – Unidentified Company Kunal Shah – Citigroup Inc., Research Division Mahrukh Adajania – Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, Research Division Piran Engineer – CLSA Limited, Research Division Pranav Dheeraj Gundlapalle – Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC.

HDB’s Market Performance

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) has experienced a -0.91% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.56% rise in the past month, and a 7.82% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.21% for HDB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.00% for HDB stock, with a simple moving average of 15.48% for the last 200 days.

HDB Trading at 2.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares surge +1.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDB fell by -0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.69. In addition, HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR saw 28.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22% for the present operating margin

0.44% for the gross margin

The net margin for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 13.78%, with 1.66% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $924.57 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.