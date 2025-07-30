Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The)’s (HIG) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The) (HIG) has gone up by 1.16% for the week, with a -0.03% drop in the past month and a 3.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.85% for HIG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.59% for HIG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The) (NYSE: HIG) Right Now?

Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The) (NYSE: HIG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30x compared to its average ratio. HIG has 36-month beta value of 0.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HIG is 283.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HIG on July 30, 2025 was 1.59M shares.

HIG stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The) (NYSE: HIG) has jumped by 2.80% compared to previous close of $121.24. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Hartford’s Q2 earnings benefit from strong premium gains and improved loss ratios in Business Insurance and Personal Insurance units, partly offset by higher benefit costs.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for HIG by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for HIG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $135 based on the research report published on January 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIG reach a price target of $121, previously predicting the price at $113. The rating they have provided for HIG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 04th, 2024.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to HIG, setting the target price at $114 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

HIG Trading at -0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -1.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIG rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.68. In addition, Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The) saw 21.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIG starting from TOOKER ADIN M, who sold 21,903 shares at the price of $128.61 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, TOOKER ADIN M now owns 31,721 shares of Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The), valued at $2,816,979 using the latest closing price.

Swift Christopher, the Chairman and CEO of Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The), sold 98,160 shares at $130.84 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Swift Christopher is holding 211,082 shares at $12,843,513 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.27% for the gross margin

The net margin for Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The) stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 19.55%, with 4.37% for asset returns.

Based on Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The) (HIG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.2 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.33. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 14.86.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.4 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The) (HIG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.