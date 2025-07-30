Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) has seen a 13.26% increase in the past week, with a -0.46% drop in the past month, and a -28.84% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.51% for SUPV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.18% for SUPV stock, with a simple moving average of -14.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) Right Now?

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SUPV is 1.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SUPV is 78.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SUPV on July 30, 2025 was 1.09M shares.

The stock price of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) has surged by 9.30% when compared to previous closing price of $10.0, but the company has seen a 13.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-24 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUPV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUPV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SUPV by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for SUPV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $19 based on the research report published on December 16, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SUPV reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for SUPV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 12th, 2024.

SUPV Trading at -6.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUPV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares surge +3.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUPV rose by +13.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.20. In addition, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR saw 82.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUPV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.85% for the gross margin

The net margin for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 9.61%, with 1.79% for asset returns.

Based on Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.75. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.29. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $195.12 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -5.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.