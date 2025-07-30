GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc (PEW) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc (NYSE: PEW) is above average at 32.53x, Company’s 36-month beta value is -0.16.

The public float for PEW is 19.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PEW on July 30, 2025 was 2.08M shares.

PEW stock’s latest price update

GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc (NYSE: PEW) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.46% compared to its previous closing price of $6.7. However, the company has seen a fall of -25.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that COPPELL, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc. (“GrabAGun” or the “Company”) (NYSE:PEW), an online retailer of firearms, ammunition and related accessories, will report financial results for the second quarter 2025 on Thursday, August 14, 2025, after the U.S. stock market closes. Management will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET the same day to discuss the results. The live webcast and replay will be accessible on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.grabagu.

PEW’s Market Performance

PEW’s stock has fallen by -25.39% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -57.71% and a quarterly drop of -53.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.95% for GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -49.67% for PEW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -46.88% for the last 200 days.

PEW Trading at -54.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.75%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEW fell by -25.39%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc saw -39.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PEW

Equity return is now at value 2.38%, with 2.28% for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc (PEW) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.