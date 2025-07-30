Gen Digital Inc (GEN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Gen Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GEN)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.82% in comparison to its previous close of $30.52, however, the company has experienced a -0.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that Finding stocks expected to beat quarterly earnings estimates becomes an easier task with our Zacks Earnings ESP.

Is It Worth Investing in Gen Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GEN) Right Now?

Gen Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for GEN is at 1.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GEN is 561.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.68% of that float. The average trading volume for GEN on July 30, 2025 was 4.52M shares.

GEN’s Market Performance

GEN’s stock has seen a -0.82% decrease for the week, with a 3.38% rise in the past month and a 18.61% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.64% for Gen Digital Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.53% for GEN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEN stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for GEN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for GEN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $46 based on the research report published on July 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GEN reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for GEN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 01st, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to GEN, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on December 04th of the previous year.

GEN Trading at 2.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +2.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEN fell by -0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.11. In addition, Gen Digital Inc saw 20.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.41% for the present operating margin

0.8% for the gross margin

The net margin for Gen Digital Inc stands at 0.16%. The total capital return value is set at 0.13%. Equity return is now at value 28.80%, with 4.11% for asset returns.

Based on Gen Digital Inc (GEN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.79 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.66. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.03 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.02for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gen Digital Inc (GEN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.