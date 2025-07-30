Galectin Therapeutics Inc (GALT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.83.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GALT is 43.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GALT on July 30, 2025 was 617.61K shares.

GALT stock’s latest price update

The stock of Galectin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GALT) has increased by 7.84% when compared to last closing price of $3.06.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-12 that NORCROSS, Ga., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT), the leading developer of galectin-3-targeted therapeutics for patients with MASH cirrhosis and portal hypertension, presented a late-breaking oral presentation of the NAVIGATE study analysis at the EASL 2025 Congress, on May 10, 2025, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The NAVIGATE study evaluated belapectin, a galectin-3 inhibitor, in patients with MASH cirrhosis and portal hypertension.

GALT’s Market Performance

Galectin Therapeutics Inc (GALT) has seen a 15.38% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 41.63% gain in the past month and a 150.00% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.87% for GALT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.91% for GALT’s stock, with a 79.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GALT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GALT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for GALT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for GALT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on June 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GALT reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for GALT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 13th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to GALT, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

GALT Trading at 60.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GALT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.89%, as shares surge +56.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +150.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GALT rose by +15.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.64. In addition, Galectin Therapeutics Inc saw 29.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GALT starting from ELDRED KARY, who purchased 1,000 shares at the price of $2.92 back on Jul 21 ’25. After this action, ELDRED KARY now owns 64,682 shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc, valued at $2,925 using the latest closing price.

FREEMAN KEVIN D, the Director of Galectin Therapeutics Inc, purchased 5,000 shares at $2.90 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17 ’25, which means that FREEMAN KEVIN D is holding 49,769 shares at $14,495 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GALT

The total capital return value is set at 0.32%.

Based on Galectin Therapeutics Inc (GALT), the company’s capital structure generated -17.79 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.35. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.95. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -11.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-41.47 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Galectin Therapeutics Inc (GALT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.