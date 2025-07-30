Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.91x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FUTU is 108.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.14% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of FUTU was 2.31M shares.

FUTU stock’s latest price update

The stock of Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) has decreased by -4.57% when compared to last closing price of $162.67.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-16 that In a volatile market, low-beta picks like VIPS, ALKT, FUTU and VRNA offer investors stability with solid upside potential.

FUTU’s Market Performance

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) has seen a -5.49% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 28.05% gain in the past month and a 73.09% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.79% for FUTU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.52% for FUTU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 50.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUTU stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for FUTU by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for FUTU in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $176 based on the research report published on July 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FUTU reach a price target of $95, previously predicting the price at $79. The rating they have provided for FUTU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 19th, 2024.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to FUTU, setting the target price at $92 in the report published on May 28th of the previous year.

FUTU Trading at 22.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares surge +25.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUTU fell by -5.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.11. In addition, Futu Holdings Ltd ADR saw 163.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FUTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.56% for the present operating margin

0.9% for the gross margin

The net margin for Futu Holdings Ltd ADR stands at 0.46%. The total capital return value is set at 0.27%. Equity return is now at value 23.44%, with 4.55% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.8 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.8. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.