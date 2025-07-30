Frontier Communications Parent Inc’s (FYBR) Stock: A -0.55% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, FYBR stock has gone down by -1.22%, with a monthly gain of 0.55% and a quarterly surge of 0.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.39% for Frontier Communications Parent Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.55% for FYBR’s stock, with a 1.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ: FYBR) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.95.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 11 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FYBR is 235.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FYBR on July 30, 2025 was 2.98M shares.

FYBR stock’s latest price update

The stock of Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ: FYBR) has decreased by -0.27% when compared to last closing price of $36.6. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.22% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Although the revenue and EPS for Frontier Communications (FYBR) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended June 2025, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

FYBR Trading at -0.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FYBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.50%, as shares surge +0.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FYBR fell by -1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.70. In addition, Frontier Communications Parent Inc saw 33.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Harrobin John, the EVP, Consumer of Frontier Communications Parent Inc, sold 36,000 shares at $36.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03 ’25, which means that Harrobin John is holding 76,523 shares at $1,296,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FYBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.51% for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontier Communications Parent Inc stands at -0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value -7.64%, with -1.88% for asset returns.

Based on Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.7 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.39. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.08 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.