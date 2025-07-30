Founder Group Ltd (FGL) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Founder Group Ltd (FGL) has gone up by 16.88% for the week, with a 55.18% rise in the past month and a -17.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.52% for FGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.93% for FGL’s stock, with a -28.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Founder Group Ltd (NASDAQ: FGL) Right Now?

The public float for FGL is 2.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.46% of that float. On July 30, 2025, FGL’s average trading volume was 508.14K shares.

FGL stock’s latest price update

The stock of Founder Group Ltd (NASDAQ: FGL) has increased by 13.69% when compared to last closing price of $1.01.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-06-20 that KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Founder Group Limited (NASDAQ: FGL) (“Founder Group” or the “Company”), a leading engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) solutions provider for solar photovoltaic systems in Malaysia, assures investors that the Company will not be impacted by a U.S. Senate panel’s proposed wind down of solar power tax credits by 2028.

FGL Trading at 20.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.67%, as shares surge +53.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.58% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for FGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.06% for the present operating margin

0.07% for the gross margin

The net margin for Founder Group Ltd stands at -0.06%. The total capital return value is set at -0.28%.

Based on Founder Group Ltd (FGL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-2.81 million with net debt to EBITDA at -7.78. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Founder Group Ltd (FGL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.