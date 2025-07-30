Foot Locker Inc (FL) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, FL stock has gone down by -0.86%, with a monthly gain of 3.14% and a quarterly surge of 95.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.67% for Foot Locker Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.58% for FL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.75. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 14 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FL is 89.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.91% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of FL was 5.52M shares.

FL stock’s latest price update

Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL)’s stock price has dropped by -1.52% in relation to previous closing price of $25.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Analysts’ Opinion of FL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FL stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for FL by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for FL in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $22 based on the research report published on March 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FL reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for FL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 24th, 2025.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to FL, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

FL Trading at 3.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +3.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FL fell by -0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.13. In addition, Foot Locker Inc saw -2.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FL starting from Cipriano Giovanna, who sold 22,383 shares at the price of $24.90 back on Jul 01 ’25. After this action, Cipriano Giovanna now owns 93,895 shares of Foot Locker Inc, valued at $557,337 using the latest closing price.

Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l, the 10% Owner of Foot Locker Inc, sold 1,631,478 shares at $24.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27 ’25, which means that Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l is holding 8,424,336 shares at $40,254,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for Foot Locker Inc stands at -0.05%. The total capital return value is set at -0.04%. Equity return is now at value -12.85%, with -5.23% for asset returns.

Based on Foot Locker Inc (FL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -20.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $261.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -131.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Foot Locker Inc (FL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.