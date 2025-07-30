Fluor Corporation (FLR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.43% in relation to its previous close of $56.23. However, the company has experienced a 3.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #FluorBuildsABetterWorld–Fluor Receives Final Notice to Proceed from Barrick on Reko Diq Copper Project in Pakistan.

Is It Worth Investing in Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) Right Now?

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FLR is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for FLR is 162.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLR on July 30, 2025 was 3.69M shares.

FLR’s Market Performance

FLR stock saw an increase of 3.61% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.89% and a quarterly increase of 59.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.66% for Fluor Corporation (FLR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.53% for FLR’s stock, with a 21.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLR

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLR reach a price target of $58, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for FLR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 18th, 2024.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to FLR, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on July 17th of the previous year.

FLR Trading at 15.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +9.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLR rose by +3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.56. In addition, Fluor Corporation saw 17.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLR starting from Collins Alvin C III, who sold 2,988 shares at the price of $52.13 back on Jul 03 ’25. After this action, Collins Alvin C III now owns 64,383 shares of Fluor Corporation, valued at $155,769 using the latest closing price.

Constable David E, the Executive Chairman of Fluor Corporation, sold 38,600 shares at $52.11 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03 ’25, which means that Constable David E is holding 792,027 shares at $2,011,631 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.04% for the gross margin

The net margin for Fluor Corporation stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 66.58%, with 24.40% for asset returns.

Based on Fluor Corporation (FLR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.6. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 11.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $732.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fluor Corporation (FLR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.