Flora Growth Corp (FLGC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for FLGC is at 1.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FLGC is 14.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.44% of that float. The average trading volume for FLGC on July 30, 2025 was 176.77K shares.

FLGC stock’s latest price update

Flora Growth Corp (NASDAQ: FLGC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.26% compared to its previous closing price of $0.61. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-06-30 that Fort Lauderdale, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – June 30, 2025) – Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (FSE: 7301) (“Flora” or the “Company”) held its 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”). The final voting results of the proposals submitted to a vote of the Company’s shareholders at the Annual Meeting are as follows: Proposal 1: Election of five directors to the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) to hold office until the Company’s 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until their respective successors are elected or appointed: Broker Director For Against Abstentions Non-Votes Clifford Starke 7,329,521 1,500,756 20,277 4,127,339 Sammy Dorf 8,014,311 815,247 20,996 4,127,339 Edward Woo 8,622,354 204,155 24,045 4,127,339 Manfred Leventhal 8,715,612 114,001 20,941 4,127,339 Harold Wolkin 8,560,356 264,945 25,253 4,127,339 Proposal 2: Reappointment of Davidson & Company LLP, an independent registered public accounting firm, as auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025 and authorization of the Board to fix their renumeration.

FLGC’s Market Performance

Flora Growth Corp (FLGC) has experienced a -0.63% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.54% rise in the past month, and a 10.72% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.40% for FLGC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.58% for FLGC’s stock, with a -29.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLGC stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for FLGC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for FLGC in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $4 based on the research report published on November 25, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLGC reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for FLGC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2021.

FLGC Trading at -1.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.17%, as shares surge +12.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLGC fell by -0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6336. In addition, Flora Growth Corp saw -43.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLGC starting from Starke Clifford, who purchased 6,795 shares at the price of $0.95 back on Sep 13 ’24. After this action, Starke Clifford now owns 6,846 shares of Flora Growth Corp, valued at $6,455 using the latest closing price.

Wolkin Harold, the Director of Flora Growth Corp, purchased 25,000 shares at $0.97 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06 ’24, which means that Wolkin Harold is holding 25,000 shares at $24,255 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.2% for the present operating margin

0.22% for the gross margin

The net margin for Flora Growth Corp stands at -0.25%. The total capital return value is set at -1.1%. Equity return is now at value -336.65%, with -56.96% for asset returns.

Based on Flora Growth Corp (FLGC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -40.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-15.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Flora Growth Corp (FLGC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.