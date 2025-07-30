Examining the Volatility of Perfect Moment Ltd’s (PMNT) Stock

In the past week, PMNT stock has gone down by -18.65%, with a monthly gain of 22.99% and a quarterly plunge of -67.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.52% for Perfect Moment Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.83% for PMNT’s stock, with a -65.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Perfect Moment Ltd (AMEX: PMNT) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is -3.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PMNT is 18.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PMNT on July 30, 2025 was 1.59M shares.

PMNT stock’s latest price update

Perfect Moment Ltd (AMEX: PMNT)’s stock price has gone decline by -13.54% in comparison to its previous close of $0.35, however, the company has experienced a -18.65% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-07 that LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Moment Ltd. (NYSE American: PMNT) (“Perfect Moment” or the “Company”), the high-performance, luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand that fuses technical excellence with fashion-led designs, is announcing the successful opening of its new European warehouse and distribution hub in the Netherlands, marking a major milestone in its global logistics transformation. Perfect Moment’s new facility in Holland will replace its former warehouses in the UK and Hong Kong, which.

PMNT Trading at -35.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PMNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.72%, as shares surge +11.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PMNT fell by -18.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3221. In addition, Perfect Moment Ltd saw -84.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PMNT starting from Gottschalk Max, who purchased 20,000 shares at the price of $0.29 back on Jul 03 ’25. After this action, Gottschalk Max now owns 2,044,447 shares of Perfect Moment Ltd, valued at $5,780 using the latest closing price.

Gottschalk Max, the Director of Perfect Moment Ltd, purchased 20,000 shares at $0.27 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07 ’25, which means that Gottschalk Max is holding 2,064,447 shares at $5,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PMNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.64% for the present operating margin

0.48% for the gross margin

The net margin for Perfect Moment Ltd stands at -0.74%. The total capital return value is set at -7.43%. Equity return is now at value -331.41%, with -122.86% for asset returns.

Based on Perfect Moment Ltd (PMNT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.7 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -6.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-13.55 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Perfect Moment Ltd (PMNT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.