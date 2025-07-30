Examining the Volatility of Constellation Energy Corporation’s (CEG) Stock

The stock of Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) has gone up by 4.01% for the week, with a 3.23% rise in the past month and a 47.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.67% for CEG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.95% for CEG’s stock, with a 24.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) Right Now?

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CEG is 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CEG is 312.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CEG on July 30, 2025 was 2.93M shares.

CEG stock’s latest price update

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG)’s stock price has soared by 0.57% in relation to previous closing price of $328.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. investors.com reported 2025-07-26 that DoorDash made a bullish move Friday. Meanwhile, Argan and Constellation Energy have exposure to AI data centers.

Analysts’ Opinion of CEG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CEG stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CEG by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for CEG in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $326 based on the research report published on June 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CEG reach a price target of $318. The rating they have provided for CEG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 04th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CEG, setting the target price at $269 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

CEG Trading at 6.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +2.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEG rose by +4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $317.95. In addition, Constellation Energy Corporation saw 93.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CEG starting from Bauer Matthew N, who sold 4,000 shares at the price of $310.40 back on Feb 20 ’25. After this action, Bauer Matthew N now owns 6,587 shares of Constellation Energy Corporation, valued at $1,241,581 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.25% for the gross margin

The net margin for Constellation Energy Corporation stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 24.71%, with 5.72% for asset returns.

Based on Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $7.72 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.