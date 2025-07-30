Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) Stock Records 62.50% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) has gone up by 5.13% for the week, with a 8.51% rise in the past month and a 62.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.70% for EVLV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.21% for EVLV stock, with a simple moving average of 64.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV) Right Now?

EVLV has 36-month beta value of 1.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EVLV is 114.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EVLV on July 30, 2025 was 3.36M shares.

EVLV stock’s latest price update

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV)’s stock price has plunge by -1.46%relation to previous closing price of $6.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.13% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-24 that WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV), a leading security technology company pioneering AI-based solutions designed to create safer experiences, today announced its partnership with Stern Grove Festival, the oldest nonprofit music festival in the country, providing free performances in San Francisco for over 88 years. Evolv Express® weapons detection systems have been installed and were operational in time for the festival’s opening weekend on June 15.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVLV stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for EVLV by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for EVLV in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $7.50 based on the research report published on May 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Hold” to EVLV, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on May 10th of the previous year.

EVLV Trading at 16.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares surge +8.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVLV rose by +5.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.08. In addition, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc saw 96.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVLV starting from Ellenbogen Michael, who sold 56,263 shares at the price of $3.30 back on Mar 03 ’25. After this action, Ellenbogen Michael now owns 2,083,961 shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc, valued at $185,668 using the latest closing price.

Chitkara Anil, the Founder & Chief Growth Officer of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc, sold 72,148 shares at $3.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03 ’25, which means that Chitkara Anil is holding 1,275,100 shares at $238,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVLV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.66% for the present operating margin

0.58% for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc stands at -0.39%. The total capital return value is set at -0.46%. Equity return is now at value -33.80%, with -16.49% for asset returns.

Based on Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -74731.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-36.64 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.22for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.