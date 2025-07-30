Evergy Inc (EVRG) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Evergy Inc (NASDAQ: EVRG) is 18.37x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EVRG is 0.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EVRG is 226.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.10% of that float. On July 30, 2025, EVRG’s average trading volume was 2.38M shares.

EVRG stock’s latest price update

Evergy Inc (NASDAQ: EVRG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.97% in relation to its previous close of $68.36. However, the company has experienced a -0.10% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-17 that KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG) announced today it will release its 2025 second quarter earnings Thursday, August 7, 2025, before market open. The company plans to host its quarterly conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results Thursday, August 7, 2025. Event: Evergy Q2 2025 Conference Call and Webcast Date: August 7, 2025 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern (8:00 a.m. Central) Location: 1) To view the webcast and presentation slides, please go to inve.

EVRG’s Market Performance

Evergy Inc (EVRG) has experienced a -0.10% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.05% rise in the past month, and a 2.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for EVRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.97% for EVRG’s stock, with a 6.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVRG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for EVRG by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for EVRG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $75 based on the research report published on May 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVRG reach a price target of $78. The rating they have provided for EVRG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 28th, 2025.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Buy” to EVRG, setting the target price at $68.50 in the report published on January 02nd of the current year.

EVRG Trading at 2.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +1.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVRG fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.04. In addition, Evergy Inc saw 24.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVRG starting from Lawrence Sandra AJ, who sold 1,019 shares at the price of $67.45 back on Jun 09 ’25. After this action, Lawrence Sandra AJ now owns 1,772 shares of Evergy Inc, valued at $68,735 using the latest closing price.

Lawrence Sandra AJ, the Director of Evergy Inc, sold 800 shares at $67.96 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11 ’25, which means that Lawrence Sandra AJ is holding 480 shares at $54,371 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26% for the present operating margin

0.47% for the gross margin

The net margin for Evergy Inc stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 8.95%, with 2.75% for asset returns.

Based on Evergy Inc (EVRG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.64 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.77for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Evergy Inc (EVRG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.