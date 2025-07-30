Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Globe Life Inc’s (GL) Stock

In the past week, GL stock has gone up by 16.64%, with a monthly gain of 15.64% and a quarterly surge of 15.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.56% for Globe Life Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.65% for GL’s stock, with a 21.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Globe Life Inc (NYSE: GL) Right Now?

Globe Life Inc (NYSE: GL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GL is 0.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for GL is 82.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GL on July 30, 2025 was 641.99K shares.

GL stock’s latest price update

Globe Life Inc (NYSE: GL)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.79% in comparison to its previous close of $134.16, however, the company has experienced a 16.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-07-29 that Both Globe Life (GL 6.79%) executives and investors wiped their collective brows on Tuesday. The company was formally cleared in a regulatory investigation, and it was the subject of a pair of optimistic analyst updates just afterwards.

Analysts’ Opinion of GL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GL stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for GL by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for GL in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $150 based on the research report published on July 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GL reach a price target of $114. The rating they have provided for GL stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to GL, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on October 09th of the previous year.

GL Trading at 17.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.51% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares surge +15.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GL rose by +16.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.88. In addition, Globe Life Inc saw 60.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Zorn Rebecca E, the EVP & Chief Talent Officer of Globe Life Inc, sold 15,000 shares at $135.58 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25 ’25, which means that Zorn Rebecca E is holding 13,649 shares at $2,033,681 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13% for the present operating margin

0.45% for the gross margin

The net margin for Globe Life Inc stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 20.47%, with 3.68% for asset returns.

Based on Globe Life Inc (GL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.53. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.52. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.52.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.45 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Globe Life Inc (GL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.