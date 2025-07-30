Entergy Corp (ETR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Entergy Corp (NYSE: ETR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.63x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for ETR is 429.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.43% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of ETR was 2.84M shares.

ETR stock’s latest price update

Entergy Corp (NYSE: ETR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.80% in relation to its previous close of $86.68. However, the company has experienced a -0.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Amid Fed uncertainty and high inflation, low-beta stocks like ETR, FTS, NWN and INGR offer stable growth and solid yields.

ETR’s Market Performance

ETR’s stock has fallen by -0.33% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.98% and a quarterly rise of 3.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.72% for Entergy Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.50% for ETR’s stock, with a 10.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETR

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETR reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for ETR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 14th, 2025.

ETR Trading at 6.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +6.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETR fell by -0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.44. In addition, Entergy Corp saw 58.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETR starting from COOK-NELSON KIMBERLY, who sold 7,500 shares at the price of $88.00 back on Jul 22 ’25. After this action, COOK-NELSON KIMBERLY now owns 22,319 shares of Entergy Corp, valued at $660,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26% for the present operating margin

0.45% for the gross margin

The net margin for Entergy Corp stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 8.96%, with 2.10% for asset returns.

Based on Entergy Corp (ETR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.67 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.52.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.66 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Entergy Corp (ETR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.